National League: Torquay v Solihull Moors off due to Covid cases

Torquay United have won 12 of their 17 National League games so far this season

Tuesday's National League game between Torquay and Solihull Moors has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests in the Moors' staff.

Solihull's game against Dagenham on Saturday was also postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases in the London club.

Jimmy Shan's side are just outside of the play-offs but have as many as five games in hand on teams above them.

League leaders Torquay are eight points clear at the top.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay86111861219
2Sutton United7511145916
3Wealdstone95131617-116
4Maidenhead United95131315-216
5Eastleigh7421169714
6Woking94231311214
7Stockport7412137613
8Solihull Moors7412115613
9Bromley7322139411
10Aldershot83231311211
11Hartlepool732299011
12Notts County7313119210
13Wrexham731377010
14King's Lynn93151424-1010
15Boreham Wood82337619
16Altrincham9234812-49
17Dag & Red822459-48
18Halifax71425507
19Weymouth721468-27
20Barnet7214715-87
21Chesterfield82061314-16
22Dover8206622-166
23Yeovil8053710-35
