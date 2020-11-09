Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steve Clarke's right hand man Steven Reid is urging Scotland players to grasp a "once in a lifetime" chance to make history in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final. (Daily Record) external-link

Sir Kenny Dalglish is confident Scotland can get the job done in Serbia because of Steve Clarke's meticulous planning and attention to detail. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United winger Paul McMullan has revealed he came close to joining Ross County last month. (Sun) external-link

Coach Andy Millen has revealed the draining effect coronavirus has on his body as he launched a passionate defence of Kilmarnock ahead of their SPFL disciplinary hearing today. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Jack Ross is backing fit-again Jamie Murphy to be a huge influence at Hibs if the winger can get a run of games under his belt. (Sun) external-link

Hibs are set to welcome three US players into their development team training ranks, once quarantine protocols have been satisfied. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kelly insists he has not lost any of his belief in Shane Duffy, with the defender left out of the starting line up by Celtic at the weekend. (Herald) external-link

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the form of Andy Considine has helped fill the void left by Scott McKenna's transfer to Nottingham Forest. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy did not link up with Northern Ireland after picking up a recurrence of his knee injury in the 2-0 win over Hibs on Friday night. (Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expects Liam Craig, Callum Booth and Chris Kane to be given new deals, with the trio having signed short-term agreements that expire in January. (Courier) external-link