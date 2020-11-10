Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Tony Pulis has been doing media work since leaving Middlesbrough in May 2019

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with at least three candidates, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, to replace Garry Monk.

Monk, 41, was sacked by the Owls on Monday after 14 months in charge having won only two of the last 12 games.

Pulis, 62, who guided Stoke City to the Premier League in 2008, has been out of work since leaving Boro in May 2019.

The Welshman has managed nine teams across the top four divisions in England in a 28-year managerial career.

Former Wigan boss Paul Cook and ex-Watford manager Nigel Pearson are among the other favoured candidates to replace Monk.

The former Swansea City, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough boss saw his side lose five of their first 11 Championship games.

Wednesday, who have had six points deducted for breaking EFL spending rules, moved off the bottom of the table on Saturday after a goalless draw at home to Millwall.

Monk's successor will be the fifth person in charge at Hillsborough since the summer of 2015.