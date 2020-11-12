Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Scotland U21Scotland U2115:00Croatia U21Croatia U21
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Scotland U21 2-2 Croatia U21: Scots' fate in own hands after comeback

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Glenn Middleton's second-half strike started Scotland's comeback
Scotland Under-21s will qualify for a first European Championships since 1996 if they beat Greece on Tuesday, after fighting back to draw with Croatia.

Victory would have sealed a top-two finish in Group 4, but Nikola Moro and Kristijan Bistrovic had the visitors 2-0 up at the break at Tynecastle.

Glenn Middleton and Connor McLennan hauled Scotland level either side of a red card for Croatia's Borna Sosa.

And Scotland also finished with 10 men as Billy Gilmour was sent off.

The result moves Scotland top of Group 4 level on points with the Czech Republic, whom they edge ahead of courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

The Czechs finish their campaign at home to Greece on Friday, but a win for Scotland against the same opposition will ensure they finish ahead of both them and Croatia.

Second place in the group could be enough, with the best five runners-up clinching spots at the Euros in Hungary and Slovenia next summer.

The visitors started the match on the front foot, with striker Sandro Kulenovic proving a handful for Ryan Porteous and George Johnston at the heart of the Scottish defence, and it was no surprise when they snatched the lead after 19 minutes.

A simple cross was missed initially by Porteous and then Ross McCrorie, which allowed Moro time and space to pick his spot and fire beyond the helpless Ross Doohan.

Five minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage as Bistrovic slammed the ball high into the net from distance.

Head coach Scot Gemmill made a switch at half-time, with Middleton replacing Nathan Paterson, as the hosts desperately tried to force their way back into the game.

The move paid off just six minutes after the break when Middleton cut in from the right-hand side and fired a shot that slithered through the hands of Adrian Semper.

Scotland's spirits were lifted further when Sosa was dismissed for lashing out at Porteous as the pair clashed on the ground, and McLennan capitalised as he turned in Daniel Harvie's cross.

Gemmill introduced Gilmour just after the hour, but the Chelsea midfielder lasted just 10 minutes after a shoulder barge and some dissent resulted in a straight red card.

But Scotland continued to dominate and both Middleton and McCrorie came close to a dramatic winner, but qualification now goes down to their final group match next Tuesday in Greece.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2186111941519
2R. of Ireland U218512125716
3Sweden U2185032781915
4Iceland U2185031411315
5Armenia U218107427-233
6Luxembourg U218107223-213

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2188002341924
2France U2187012491521
3Georgia U21105051714315
4Slovakia U2193061621-59
5Azerbaijan U219207516-116
6Liechtenstein U218107324-213

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2187102681822
2Austria U2185031813515
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Kosovo U218305916-79
5Turkey U218215916-77
6Andorra U218125917-85

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland U2195311421218
2Czech Rep U2195311841418
3Croatia U2195222852317
4Greece U21841399013
5Lithuania U21821568-27
6San Marino U219009047-470

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21107212241823
2Poland U219522167917
3Bulgaria U219432115615
4Serbia U2110334129312
5Estonia U219126331-285
6Latvia U219045614-84

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187101511422
2North Macedonia U2184221710714
3Israel U2183321110112
4Kazakhstan U2193151018-810
5Montenegro U2192161011-17
6Faroe Islands U218206821-136

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2188004033724
2Portugal U2176012271518
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U217223151328
5Cyprus U218215722-157
6Gibraltar U218008037-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2198102081225
2Romania U2196122161519
3Ukraine U2183141010010
4Finland U2193151315-210
5Northern Ireland U219234710-39
6Malta U218017325-221

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175022091115
2Belgium U2174121661013
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2172236518
4Moldova U217214619-137
5Wales U216204413-96
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

