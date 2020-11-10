Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Rice and Horgan played together for the Republic of Ireland in friendlies against Turkey and USA in 2018

Daryl Horgan says he has no hard feelings over former Republic of Ireland team-mate Declan Rice's defection to England.

The two men could be on opposing sides at Wembley on Thursday having twice played together for the Irish in 2018 before Rice opted to represent England.

While Horgan questions the system which allowed English-born Rice to change allegiance, he bears no grudges.

"I wouldn't hold it against him," said Wycombe Wanderers winger Horgan.

"We all know how good a player he is. He's a very talented guy.

"It's one of those - he should never have been in that position in the first place. There should be stricter rules so that if you play a friendly, then that's that.

"But the position presented itself, he was born in England, has lived in England all his life. I can understand it.

"He's a young guy and he probably felt the option would never be there, so it presented itself and he made the decision."

Declan Rice has earned 11 England caps after making three appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Ireland will run out at Wembley with only one player - 33-year-old goalkeeper Darren Randolph - having been born the last time they beat England in 1988, but with a 1-1 friendly draw there in which Shane Long headed he visitors into an early lead before Frank Lampard levelled in 2013 a more recent memory.

For Horgan, it will be a first visit and he is relishing the opportunity.

The 28-year-old added: "When you're coming through, there are a few places you want to play - your own international stadium, the club you follow when you're younger - and Wembley is always one.

"It's up there with your Bernabeus and Nou Camps. To get the opportunity to play there would be brilliant, and an Ireland v England game would be unreal."

Horgan returned to the Ireland team last month for the first time in more than two years having admitted that he had not been playing well enough for previous club Hibernian to warrant selection during the intervening period.

"I used to be very, very hard on myself and you see that my game, there's no two ways about I, so, I've worked on that," he said.

"I've worked on improving and not beating myself up, so that's definitely helped.

"It was very tough because it's almost ingrained in your head from when I was younger. I'm still not perfect by any stretch, but there's definite improvements."