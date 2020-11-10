Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Danny Lloyd scored five goals in 39 league outings during his two-year stay with Salford City

League Two club Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Danny Lloyd on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving Salford City at the end of last season.

Lloyd scored three goals in 14 appearances for the Ammies last season before joining National League club Stockport County on loan in January.

He has previously had spells at Southport, Colwyn Bay, Lincoln City, Tamworth, Fylde and Peterborough.

Tranmere have not disclosed the exact length of his deal at Prenton Park.

