Scottish League Cup - Group H
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir19:30LivingstonLivingston
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Livingston

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Martin
  • 2Tiffoney
  • 16Yeats
  • 3Brown
  • 19Munro
  • 20Fairley
  • 24McQueen
  • 6Blair
  • 25McGuigan
  • 18Graham
  • 7Tapping

Substitutes

  • 8Halleran
  • 9Grigor
  • 11Spence
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 21Hodge
  • 22Muir

Livingston

  • 40Maley
  • 2Devlin
  • 21McMillan
  • 14Mullin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 18Holt
  • 25Ambrose
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15Poplatnik
  • 11Forrest

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 12Serrano
  • 17Robinson
  • 27Guthrie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 39Pignatiello
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33005149
2East Fife21013213
3Raith Rovers210134-13
4Inverness CT201101-12
5Cowdenbeath301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian33006249
2Dundee22005056
3Cove Rangers201134-12
4Brora Rangers301237-41
5Forfar200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone22009186
2Dundee Utd32017346
3Peterhead22004136
4Kelty Hearts200213-20
5Brechin3003316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Elgin22004046
2Arbroath32016426
3Ross County21105415
4Montrose301248-41
5Stirling200214-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline33006069
2Falkirk32015326
3Clyde21014403
4Dumbarton200224-20
5Kilmarnock200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32017436
2Annan Athletic31114314
3Stranraer20203303
4Hamilton210134-13
5Albion201147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21106335
2Partick Thistle311134-15
3Morton21103214
4Queen of Sth30304404
5Queen's Park200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston22007256
2Alloa32015326
3Airdrieonians21012203
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5Edinburgh City301249-51
