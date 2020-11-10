Stenhousemuir v Livingston

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir19:30LivingstonLivingston
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Martin
- 2Tiffoney
- 16Yeats
- 3Brown
- 19Munro
- 20Fairley
- 24McQueen
- 6Blair
- 25McGuigan
- 18Graham
- 7Tapping
Substitutes
- 8Halleran
- 9Grigor
- 11Spence
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 17Erskine
- 21Hodge
- 22Muir
Livingston
- 40Maley
- 2Devlin
- 21McMillan
- 14Mullin
- 5Fitzwater
- 18Holt
- 25Ambrose
- 8Pittman
- 9Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15Poplatnik
- 11Forrest
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 6Bartley
- 10Sibbald
- 12Serrano
- 17Robinson
- 27Guthrie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 39Pignatiello
- Referee:
- Colin Steven