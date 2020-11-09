Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola are in favour of five substitutes

A return to five substitutes per team in matches is unlikely, says Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have led calls to reintroduce five subs this season in a bid to curb a spate of injuries.

Masters told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that clubs have twice rejected the move.

"We have had two votes on it at club level and both have been relatively supportive of three subs," he said.

"That has created some frustration, alongside discussions of fixture scheduling, which is related to the pandemic.

"There is a real issue and I don't see it changing in the foreseeable future."

A growing number of managers are not happy they can only make three substitutions in 2020-21 after being allowed five when last season resumed.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United defender Luke Shaw both suffered injuries over the weekend.

The Premier League is the only major competition in Europe to return to three subs.