Oldham

Raphael Diarra (right) came through Monaco's academy and made his debut for them in a Europa League defeat by Tottenham in 2015-16

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Raphael Diarra on deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Frenchman started his career with Monaco, making one appearance in the Europa League for the Ligue 1 club.

The former France Under-21 international was most recently with French third-tier side US Quevilly.

He could make his debut for Harry Kewell's Latics in Tuesday's EFL Trophy match against Bradford City.

