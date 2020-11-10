International Friendlies
TurkeyTurkey3CroatiaCroatia3

Turkey v Croatia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 23Çakir
  • 14Sangaré
  • 15ÇetinSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
  • 4KabakBooked at 38mins
  • 18ErkinSubstituted forBayramat 45'minutes
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8TokozSubstituted forDemiralat 54'minutes
  • 7ÜnderSubstituted forKaracaat 77'minutes
  • 22KökcüSubstituted forÖzcanat 34'minutes
  • 20Türüç
  • 9TosunSubstituted forÜnalat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 3Demiral
  • 6Tufan
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Özcan
  • 16Ünal
  • 17Karaca
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Kahveci

Croatia

  • 23Sluga
  • 20Juranovic
  • 21VidaSubstituted forUremovicat 45'minutes
  • 6PongracicSubstituted forCaleta-Carat 61'minutes
  • 22Melnjak
  • 17Rog
  • 19BadeljSubstituted forBasicat 60'minutes
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forPerisicat 60'minutes
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
  • 18Orsic
  • 14BudimirSubstituted forColakat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Uremovic
  • 3Barisic
  • 4Perisic
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Colak
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 16Basic
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Efecan Karaca (Turkey).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

  4. Post update

    Deniz Türüç (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Efecan Karaca replaces Cengiz Ünder.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Luka Modric replaces Mario Pasalic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).

  9. Post update

    Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Croatia).

  11. Post update

    Berkay Özcan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Berkay Özcan.

  13. Post update

    Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).

  15. Post update

    Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Enes Ünal (Turkey).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Ante Budimir.

  18. Post update

    Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Enes Ünal (Turkey).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories