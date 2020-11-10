Turkey v Croatia

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 23Çakir
- 14Sangaré
- 15ÇetinSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
- 4KabakBooked at 38mins
- 18ErkinSubstituted forBayramat 45'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 8TokozSubstituted forDemiralat 54'minutes
- 7ÜnderSubstituted forKaracaat 77'minutes
- 22KökcüSubstituted forÖzcanat 34'minutes
- 20Türüç
- 9TosunSubstituted forÜnalat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 3Demiral
- 6Tufan
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 13Özcan
- 16Ünal
- 17Karaca
- 19Bayram
- 21Kahveci
Croatia
- 23Sluga
- 20Juranovic
- 21VidaSubstituted forUremovicat 45'minutes
- 6PongracicSubstituted forCaleta-Carat 61'minutes
- 22Melnjak
- 17Rog
- 19BadeljSubstituted forBasicat 60'minutes
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forPerisicat 60'minutes
- 15PasalicSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
- 18Orsic
- 14BudimirSubstituted forColakat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 2Uremovic
- 3Barisic
- 4Perisic
- 5Caleta-Car
- 8Kovacic
- 9Colak
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Vlasic
- 16Basic
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Efecan Karaca (Turkey).
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
Deniz Türüç (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Turkey. Efecan Karaca replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution, Croatia. Luka Modric replaces Mario Pasalic.
Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici.
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).
Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Croatia).
Berkay Özcan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Berkay Özcan.
Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Dario Melnjak (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Turkey).
Substitution, Croatia. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Ante Budimir.
Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Turkey).
Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.