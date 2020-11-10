Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Former Rangers midfielder Robbie Crawford plays for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship

Hibernian have forged a link with US side Charleston Battery, which involves former Rangers youth Robbie Crawford training with the Premiership club.

Midfielder Crawford, 27, is joined by team-mate Leland Archer, 24, a defender, in Edinburgh now the USL Championship season is over.

Hibs aim to send two young players to Charleston early next year.

"It provides a pathway for players on both sides to grow immensely," said Battery's Mike Kelleher.

The chief operating officer added: "It provides a stepping stone for our players who have potential to perform at some of the highest levels of European soccer.

"And to welcome players from Hibernian to share their expertise and train with our players here in Charleston, we couldn't ask for a better partner to expand our international scouting network."

A statement announcing the partnership says the teams will "share best practices pertaining to training methodologies, scouting, and sports science".

The arrangement will also incorporate "scouting efforts, operational efficiency and community engagement".

Hibs' US-based chairman Ron Gordon said: "It brings together two clubs with shared values on and off the pitch, in a way that will help us both to achieve our aspirations. Looking at ways we can work together, be smarter, expand our networks and learn from each other is only going to be a good thing."

Crawford came through the ranks at Ibrox, making 45 appearances, and also played for Morton and Alloa, while he had stints in Iceland and Finland before moving to the US.

Archer has been capped by Trinidad & Tobago at under-20 level.