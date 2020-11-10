Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ethan Pinnock had spells with Dulwich Hamlet, Forest Green Rovers and Barnsley before joining Brentford

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.

The 27-year-old centre-back will now remain with the west London side until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Pinnock has scored three goals in 53 appearances for the Bees since joining from Barnsley in the summer of 2019.