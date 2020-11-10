Ethan Pinnock: Brentford defender signs new deal until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Brentford
Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.
The 27-year-old centre-back will now remain with the west London side until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Pinnock has scored three goals in 53 appearances for the Bees since joining from Barnsley in the summer of 2019.
"Once he settled into the team, he has never looked back and is just getting better and better," head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.