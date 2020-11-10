Last updated on .From the section Football

Hunt (left) was playing for Crewe in League Two last season

Darlington's match against Boston United was abandoned after a serious injury to former Bolton Wanderers defender Nicky Hunt.

Hunt, 37, was knocked unconscious and needed lengthy treatment for a head injury suffered in the 87th minute of the National League North match.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance at around 23:00 GMT after being treated on the pitch for more than an hour.

"Our thoughts are with Nicky and his family," his club Darlington said. external-link

"We would like to thank the excellent care and prompt action which was taken by the physios of both clubs, and the Darlington FC safety staff and stewards.

"We will update everybody when we can."

Hunt played 127 times for Bolton in the Premier League and also had spells with Birmingham, Derby and Bristol City.