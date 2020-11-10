Last updated on .From the section Football

Warning: This report contains offensive language.

Greg Clarke has resigned as Football Association chairman following the language he used in a reference to black players when talking to MPs about diversity.

Clarke used the term "coloured footballers" when talking to members of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee by video link.

He apologised after being prompted to say sorry by MP Kevin Brennan.

Clarke had been talking about racist abuse of players by trolls on social media.

More to follow.