Gunnersaurus: Arsenal mascot returns to club after redundancies
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Guess who's back...?
Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has returned to the club for the first time since he was made redundant.
Jerry Quy, who played the role for 27 years, was one of 55 people let go by Arsenal because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Midfielder Mesut Ozil previously offered to pay Quy's wages.
There will now be a roster of people filling the role of Gunnersaurus and Arsenal have offered to include Quy on this list.
"As we've always said Gunnersaurus is an important part of Arsenal and a popular figure for our fans around the world," an Arsenal spokesperson said.
"Gunner never went away but due to the virus restrictions there have been limited opportunities for him to appear in public."
- 6 Degrees from Eddie Hearn: Can the boys track down the boxing promoter?
- One Hit Wonders playlist: The biggest tracks that were never topped