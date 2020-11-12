Rhys Bennett: Carlisle United sign former Peterborough United defender

Rhys Bennett
Rhys Bennett made 18 appearances for Peterborough last season

Carlisle United have signed former Peterborough defender Rhys Bennett on a short-term deal until January.

The 29-year-old, who can also play in midfield, was a free agent after leaving Posh in the summer.

He worked with Cumbrians boss Chris Beech during his time with Rochdale and has also had a spell with Mansfield.

"Rhys is a quality player, he knows what it's about and what's required, he bolsters what's already a very good group," Beech told the club website.external-link

