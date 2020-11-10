Last updated on .From the section Football

Fabio Silva surpassed Raul Jimenez as Wolves' record transfer in this summer's window

Wolves' £35.6m record signing Fabio Silva scored his first two goals in English football as they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in the Papa John's Trophy.

The 18-year-old striker, signed from Porto in September, fired Wolves' Under-21 side in to the knockout stage as runners-up in their group.

Nigel Clough oversaw a second win from two games as Mansfield's new boss, 2-1 at Scunthorpe, but both teams are out.

Southend, the English Football League's bottom side, lost 6-1 at Colchester.

That extended a miserable start to the 2020-21 season for the Shrimpers, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Boreham Wood on Saturday, as they have failed to win any of their first 16 games in all competitions, losing 13.

Meanwhile, defender Calum Chambers played the first 45 minutes as Arsenal beat Gillingham 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and finished as winners of their group.