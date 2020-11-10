Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley had a second-half free-kick saved

A Jordan Owens header gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Coleraine and moved them level on points with Linfield at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Larne were replaced in second position by the Crues after they were held to a 1-1 draw away by Warrenpoint Town.

Dungannon Swifts beat Cliftonville 2-1 at home thanks to a Dougie Wilson double, while Glenavon won 2-0 against hosts Ballymena United.

A Michael Smith hat-trick helped Carrick Rangers beat Portadown 4-1.

Owens' winner for Stephen Baxter's men at Seaview came in the 71st minute as the striker lost his marker to run on to a precise Jordan Forsythe free-kick and guide a header home.

It was enough to win a scrappy affair in north Belfast in which Ben Doherty went close for the visitors early on before Crues midfielder Philip Lowry had a header well saved by Gareth Deane.

Stephen O'Donnell had a shot blocked for the Bannsiders and team-mate Stephen Lowry's low shot was deflected wide before half time.

More to follow.