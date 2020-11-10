Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Davies' Aston Villa side are in their first fully-professional season

Nadine Hanssen's scored a hat-trick in the first half-an-hour as Aston Villa won 9-0 at Coventry United in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Diana Silva and and Shania Hayles both scored twice as the Women's Super League side beat their part-time Championship hosts to lead Group A.

Emily Syme added a backheeled finish to Dutch midfielder Hanssen's goals as Villa led 4-0 at half-time.

Emma Follis' penalty made it 5-0 before Silva and Hayles completed the win.

Villa, who made seven changes from Sunday's 2-0 WSL win at Brighton, have now won both of their matches in this season's League Cup.

Tuesday's game had been scheduled for 3 November, before several Coventry players tested positive for Covid-19.