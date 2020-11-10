Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

In between two spells at Watford, Adrian Mariappa also played for Reading and Crystal Palace, reaching the FA Cup final with the Eagles in 2016

Bristol City have signed former Watford centre-back Adrian Mariappa on a free transfer until January.

The 34-year-old left Watford at the end of the 2019-20 campaign after a four-year spell with the Hornets, for whom he also played between 2005 and 2012.

"I am thrilled to secure a player of [his] quality and experience," chief executive Mark Ashton told Bristol City's website.

"Our supporters should be excited to see him in a Bristol City shirt."

Head coach Dean Holden added: "We've done our due diligence and received some fantastic character references and that's really important for me.

"When we spoke I could hear his hunger to come here, continue his career and achieve something special at this football club."

