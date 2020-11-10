Livingston: Two players test positive for Covid-19

Gary Holt
The news was confirmed following Gary Holt's side's 4-0 win away at Stenhousemuir in the Scottish League Cup.

Two Livingston players have tested positive for Covid-19, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

Livingston released a statement confirming the news following their 4-0 victory over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish League Cup on Tuesday night.

Both players immediately went into self-isolation after testing positive, with Livingston describing the cases as "individual" and "isolated".

No other players or backroom staff are required to isolate.

