|Nations League: Israel v Scotland
|Venue: Netanya Stadium, Netanya Date: Wednesday, 18 November Time: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene
The hangovers have just about subsided after the gargantuan celebrations sparked by Scotland's win over Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020.
Now, having ended their 23-year wait for a major tournament, the prospect of another landmark achievement looms large for Steve Clarke's side.
Beat Israel in their final Nations League group game on Thursday and the Scots will be promoted in top spot to join heavyweights such as France, Spain and Belgium in League A.
Victory would also offer the potential of a play-off spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
A win may even not be required to clinch the group for Scotland providing they match the result of the Czech Republic, currently one point behind, at home to neighbours Slovakia.
The tie in Netanya ends a hectic seven-day triple-header for the Scots, who showed eight changes in a harsh 1-0 Nations League defeat away to Slovakia on Sunday which ended their nine-game unbeaten run. Expect the main men to be back for this one.
Team news
Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong misses out through suspension after his yellow card in Slovakia, while striker Lyndon Dykes returns from his one-match ban.
Captain Andy Robertson sat out in Slovakia with a the hamstring injury, but head coach Clarke has reported "everyone is fit" to face the Israelis.
Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed serves a suspension after being sent off in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Czechs.
Striker Munas Dabbur is unavailable as he self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.
My Scotland XI to face Israel
Israel, again...
There's no air of mystery when these sides come together for a fifth time in little over two years and third in three-and-half months.
There has been little to separate them with each winning once in 90 minutes, while stalemate turned to joy for Scotland when they progressed on penalties in last month's Euro play-off semi-final.
What they said
Israel interim head coach Willi Ruttensteiner: "There is no doubt that Scotland are favourites. We are below them in the world rankings and they must be respected.
"Without a doubt the game is in their hands. Despite this, we have had good results against them in the past and I believe it can be done again."
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "This is another step on the road to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. We've gone from League C in the Nations League to B - which is progress - and we're one win away from A. So we want to keep progressing.
"I know everyone keeps knocking Israel down and saying they are not the strongest team in the group, but they are a good team with dangerous players.
"We're not getting carried away. We don't think we're anywhere near the finished article. We have to keep improving."
Match stats
- Israel have only won one of their previous seven meetings with Scotland (D2 L4), although that one victory did come on home soil (2-1 in October 2018).
- Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions (W6 D3), losing last time out versus Slovakia - they haven't lost consecutively since October 2019 (4 games).
- Scotland have only lost twice in nine UEFA Nations League matches (W6 D1 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Israel in October 2018 (1-2).
- Israel have won only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (W2 D4 L7), winning most recently at Slovakia in October.
- Scotland have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six away games in all competitions, they last went on a longer such run back in March 2013 (8 games).
- Eran Zahavi has scored five of Israel's six goals in this season's UEFA Nations League, while he's claimed 12 of their 23 shots on target.