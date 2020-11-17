Last updated on .From the section European Football

'Our focus now is the World Cup' - Clarke

Nations League: Israel v Scotland Venue: Netanya Stadium, Netanya Date: Wednesday, 18 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

The hangovers have just about subsided after the gargantuan celebrations sparked by Scotland's win over Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020.

Now, having ended their 23-year wait for a major tournament, the prospect of another landmark achievement looms large for Steve Clarke's side.

Beat Israel in their final Nations League group game on Thursday and the Scots will be promoted in top spot to join heavyweights such as France, Spain and Belgium in League A.

Victory would also offer the potential of a play-off spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A win may even not be required to clinch the group for Scotland providing they match the result of the Czech Republic, currently one point behind, at home to neighbours Slovakia.

The tie in Netanya ends a hectic seven-day triple-header for the Scots, who showed eight changes in a harsh 1-0 Nations League defeat away to Slovakia on Sunday which ended their nine-game unbeaten run. Expect the main men to be back for this one.

Jack not satisfied with one major tournament

Team news

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong misses out through suspension after his yellow card in Slovakia, while striker Lyndon Dykes returns from his one-match ban.

Captain Andy Robertson sat out in Slovakia with a the hamstring injury, but head coach Clarke has reported "everyone is fit" to face the Israelis.

Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed serves a suspension after being sent off in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Czechs.

Striker Munas Dabbur is unavailable as he self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.

Israel, again...

There's no air of mystery when these sides come together for a fifth time in little over two years and third in three-and-half months.

There has been little to separate them with each winning once in 90 minutes, while stalemate turned to joy for Scotland when they progressed on penalties in last month's Euro play-off semi-final.

What they said

Israel interim head coach Willi Ruttensteiner: "There is no doubt that Scotland are favourites. We are below them in the world rankings and they must be respected.

"Without a doubt the game is in their hands. Despite this, we have had good results against them in the past and I believe it can be done again."

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "This is another step on the road to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. We've gone from League C in the Nations League to B - which is progress - and we're one win away from A. So we want to keep progressing.

"I know everyone keeps knocking Israel down and saying they are not the strongest team in the group, but they are a good team with dangerous players.

"We're not getting carried away. We don't think we're anywhere near the finished article. We have to keep improving."

