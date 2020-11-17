The Northern Ireland squad trained at Windsor Park on Tuesday

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough insists none of his players will be retiring from international football.

The international future of senior players such as captain Steven Davis, 35, and Jonny Evans, 31, has been debated in the media since last week's Euro play-off defeat by Slovakia.

However, Baraclough is confident of retaining all of his squad for next year's World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Not at all, no," he said when asked if he expects any retirements.

"Certainly, everyone that I have spoken to who have been part of the group for the last six, seven, eight years have still got that hunger and desire to be a part of this.

"The conversations I have had within the group have been about what is next on the horizon for us. We are very quickly into a World Cup campaign which is only nine months' long. It is normally a year and a half spread over two seasons.

"It will all be done and dusted by this time next year, when we will know if we are in a World Cup or not. There is a massive hunger from individuals and as a group to go together again.

Josh Magennis scored Northern Ireland's goal against Austria on Sunday

"One or two new faces will invariably step up in the next few months, and the likes of Ali McCann played very, very well on his debut (against Austria on Sunday).

"Dan Ballard is someone we feel we can develop over the next few years. You want those players to come through naturally and we will give them that encouragement."

Baraclough was speaking ahead of Northern Ireland's final Nations League group game against Romania at Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

His side are bottom of the group with just one point from five matches and need a win in Belfast to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the second tier of the competition.

The squad was hit with further withdrawals on Tuesday when Davis and striker Kyle Lafferty, whose sister recently passed away, pulled out of the match for personal reasons, while Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson are still injured.

George Saville had already left the squad for personal reasons before Sunday's match in Vienna against Austria, which saw Northern Ireland lose 2-1 after conceding two late goals.

Baraclough, who has drafted in Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy, was pleased with his side's performance on Sunday and with the positive mindset with which the squad is approaching the Romania match.

Manchester United's Ethan Galbraith could win his second NI cap against Romania

"I spoke to a few people before coming into the camp and they were saying that the first game is massive, how it could all fall flat if we lose that game and are out of the Euros," continued.

"I haven't seen that. All I have seen is a group of players galvanised to go again. The important thing that came out of the dressing room in Austria was that there was an immediate switch to this game on Wednesday.

"We want to win. This is not a throwaway game or a wasted game, senior players stepped. What we have done this week, we deserve to finish the camp on a high.

"The next time we will get together will be in March when the World Cup starts, so to leave 2020 with a victory is something that we desperately want."

Nineteen-year-old Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith did not feature in Northern Ireland's matches last week, but Baraclouigh has hinted that the Romania game could see the promising talent add to the one cap he won last year.

"Quite possibly. I can't make promises to any of the players and I will make changes as I see fit. This camp was all about him being a part of the group from the start, rather than just coming in for a match like he did against Luxembourg.

"To be part of the group and feel a part of it, and the way he has gone and trained, he will be better for. And if he gets some game time then it is all adding to his experience."