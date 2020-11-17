UEFA Nations League - Group A2
England v Iceland: Jack Grealish thrives under pressure, says Gareth Southgate

Jack Grealish
Only Mo Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne - making the tackle here - have created more chances in the Premier League than Jack Grealish this season
Nations League: England v Iceland
Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Wednesday, 18 November Time: 19:45 GMT
England midfielder Jack Grealish "thrives under pressure" and can handle the expectation on him, says manager Gareth Southgate.

The Aston Villa playmaker excelled in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Belgium, which ended England's chances of reaching the Nations League finals next year.

"Jack has had a super start to his international career; I think he will be able to handle the attention," Southgate said.

"We will succeed or fail as a team."

Grealish has made a fine start to the season, scoring four goals and picking up five assists in the Premier League, with only England captain Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker, creating more goals (eight).

He has translated his club form on to the international front and looks set to be a key player for Southgate from now on - although he may not play in the dead rubber against already-relegated Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

"It is for everybody to contribute," Southgate said.

"We have tried to ensure right the way through the last four years that it is collective expectation - we couldn't put all the pressure on Harry Kane, we couldn't put the pressure on Raheem [Sterling] or other players.

"We have to make sure that is the same with Jack. He has got great courage with the ball so I don't think it will faze him."

Iceland manager Erik Hamren is stepping down after this match and is without several big names - with Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson among those to return to their clubs early.

Southgate says he will manage his squad, which could lead to more minutes for Manchester City's Phil Foden, Tottenham's Harry Winks, Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling returned to their clubs yesterday because of injury and will not feature.

Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old Jude Bellingham would be the youngest player to start a game for England if he makes the first XI - beating Wayne Rooney's record.

Top Stories