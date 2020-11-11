Last updated on .From the section Wales

International friendly: Wales v USA Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thurs, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C

Wales host the United States at Swansea's Liberty Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday - only the second meeting between the two.

Can you remember who started for Wales in their previous meeting, a 2-0 defeat in San Jose in 2003.