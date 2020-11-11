Can you name Wales' starting XI against USA in San Jose in 2003?
Last updated on .From the section Wales
|International friendly: Wales v USA
|Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thurs, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C
Wales host the United States at Swansea's Liberty Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday - only the second meeting between the two.
Can you remember who started for Wales in their previous meeting, a 2-0 defeat in San Jose in 2003.
Can you name the Wales team who started against the USA in 2003?
Score: 0 / 11
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- New His Dark Materials: Series 2 is streaming now
- Ladhood Box Set: A hilarious look at trying to grow up