Burton are second from bottom in League One

Burton Albion's League One fixture against Hull City on Saturday is in doubt after "several" Brewers players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Brewers played Fulham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday, but said no one who tested positive was involved in the match.

"The health and safety of everyone at the club remains our paramount concern," a club statement said.

"Those players and staff affected are now self isolating away from the club."

The statement continued: "The EFL has been notified and we await a decision on whether this weekend's fixture away at Hull will go ahead."