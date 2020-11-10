Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Pryce Griffiths was Wrexham chairman for 16 years

Former Wrexham chairman Pryce Griffiths has died at the age of 96.

A newspaper wholesaler, the lifelong Wrexham fan helped the club avoid bankruptcy in 1988 when he became a majority shareholder.

Griffiths appointed Brian Flynn to succeed Dixie McNeil as manager the following year.

He kept faith with the former Wales international even after Wrexham finished bottom of the Football League in 1991.

The following season Flynn guided Wrexham to a famous FA Cup win over Arsenal.

Griffiths helped transform the club, its Racecourse home and a new training ground at Colliers Park.

He stepped down as chairman having pent 28 years as a club director before later becoming a life vice president of the club.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends at this time," Wrexham said in a statement.