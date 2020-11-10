Last updated on .From the section Irish

Exasperation for Oran Kearney as he watches his Coleraine side slip to a narrow defeat at Seaview

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says Tuesday night's 1-0 league defeat by Crusaders is a "hard one to take".

The result leaves the Bannsiders in fifth while the Crues move level on points with leaders Linfield.

"In the first half we created three-four really good opportunities without laying that hammer blow," said Kearney.

"We did enough to score and win a game. It's sickening - it's a sick changing room because of the energy we've expended and how well we dug in."

"For huge parts what Crusaders threw at us we were superb and then probably the easiest one of the night, a straight ball (they score)," he added.

"It's a hard one to take - probably a draw would have been a fair result but it's just one we have to take on the chin and move on."

Master craftsman

Jordan Owens headed in the only goal on 71 minutes and Crues manager Stephen Baxter was full of praise for the big striker.

"We've mastered a very nice game around a certain Jordan Owens and when you have those sort of players in the team you are always going to be a threat," he said.

Jordan Owens celebrates scoring against the Bannsiders in the Premiership encounter

"He's just a master craftsman and you have to watch him for the full 90 minutes. These guys only need one chance - they write the headlines.

"Our performance was excellent against a very good Coleraine side. I knew the game would be evenly matched with two teams that play a very similar style.

"I thought in the second half we were knocking on the door to get that single goal that I felt would win it and we're very pleased to get it."