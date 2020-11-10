Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Whether celebrating or not, you can see highlights of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off final with Serbia on Thursday.

Steven Thompson will be joined by Neil McCann and Steven Naismith at 23:00 GMT on BBC Scotland, with Michael Stewart and Alasdair Lamont your commentators.

Sportsound will have live commentary and the BBC Sport website will have a live page running from early afternoon all the way until long after full-time.

And you can listen to a special Off the Ball at 22:00 on BBC Radio Scotland.

There will also be full coverage of Scotland's two subsequent Nations League games.

Highlights of Sunday's match in Slovakia will be shown at 23:40, and Wednesday's game in Israel at 22:45, both on BBC One.

Naismith, Stewart and McCann are again on punditry duty alongside Thommo.

Sportsound will have live commentary from both matches, and you can also follow them as they happen on the BBC Sport website.