Former Wales Under-21s boss Robert Page (right) joined Ryan Giggs' (left) senior coaching team in 2019

International friendly: Wales v USA Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C

Assistant coach Robert Page says he will be in charge of Wales' friendly against the United States on Thursday - but absent manager Ryan Giggs will only be "a phone call away".

Giggs has agreed with the Football Association of Wales he will not be involved in this month's three matches.

He has denied an allegation of assault made against him.

"Ryan will have access to the games, but it's important while we are there we focus on the game," said Page.

"There is enough experience in the coaching staff to be able to go and get through these three games.

"If we need some input or a conversation about anything, we know he is a phone call away."

After Thursday's friendly at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium, Wales will play two home Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and Finland the following Wednesday, both at Cardiff City Stadium.

In Giggs' absence, his former Wales team-mate Page will lead the team alongside another of his assistants, Albert Stuivenberg.

Page and Stuivenberg will discuss selection and tactics with Giggs beforehand but, during the match, it will be the coaches at the Liberty Stadium managing Wales.

"Yes, absolutely. We will have conversations before the game and try to anticipate how things are going to go," Page added.

"USA is a great game for us to keep the momentum going but we also have to have one eye on Sunday's game against the Republic and the following game against Finland.

"Since I've been involved last September it's been tremendous. I've been really impressed with the environment which has been created by Ryan and the coaching staff.

"Nothing needs changing. We have put ourselves in a great position to not only win our group but win the league and be promoted into League A. That's been down to the hard work that's been done in the last couple of years.

"So there's nothing to change. I've just come into this to oversee the camp."

Page won 41 caps for Wales over the course of an 18-year playing career which saw him represent clubs such as Watford, Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

The 46-year-old former centre-back went on to manage Port Vale and Northampton Town, and he says taking charge of a Wales game will be the highlight of his career.

"Yes. It's a situation that we have to get on with. Of course, it's a proud moment to be part of the set-up," said Page.

"Stepping up with Ryan last September was something that I really enjoyed and then I was offered to come up permanently and, whether it be caretaker manager or assistant, it's a proud moment whatever.

"Of course, I've had the privilege of playing for my country as well and it's an extremely proud moment."