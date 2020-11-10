John Sherdian has seen his Wigan side win just two games in League One this season

Wigan boss John Sheridan is set to become Swindon Town's new manager.

Sheridan, 56, is working on a month-to-month contract with the Latics, who remain in administration.

The club's prospective new owners want Sheridan to stay, but until the Football League approve their takeover they cannot make any offer.

Sheridan's present deal expires this week and he has told the club's administrators he has decided to accept Swindon's offer.

He is set to be in the dug-out for the final time on Wednesday evening, when Wigan visit Tranmere in the Papa John's Trophy.

Sheridan will succeed Richie Wellens who left the County Ground last week to take over at League Two side Salford City.

Swindon, who won the League Two title last season, are one place above the relegation zone after three wins from nine League One games this season.

The exit of the experienced Sheridan, who has managed eight different EFL clubs including Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United, will leave Wigan's administrators in a difficult position.

Leam Richardson, who replaced Paul Cook at the start of the season, is still with the club but having asked for help prior to Sheridan's arrival, but it is not known whether he wants to take on the manager's job again.

In addition, the Latics' financial problems have exposed glaring issues within their squad.

Wigan have been in administration since 1 July and were relegated form the Championship on the final day of the season due to their 12-point deduction for calling in the administrators.

They have since sold a host of their first team players and although an agreement with a Spanish-based consortium to buy the club was reached at the end of September the deal has still not gone through.

However, the administrators have confirmed they have extended their 'exclusivity period' with the prospective owners and remain hopeful of reaching a positive conclusion.

"We have not as yet had a final decision from the EFL regarding the transfer of the Football Share," said the administrators.

"Both the bidders and ourselves, together with our legal team, have had regular and ongoing discussions with the EFL regarding their requirements.

"The exclusivity agreement with the bidders, which runs out on 11 November, has been extended for a further period to try and ensure that we reach a satisfactory conclusion. At this stage, we cannot say when that will be, as matters rest with the EFL.

"Whilst we fully understand the fans' frustration and the effect generally on the Club, we must adhere to the procedures set down if we are to be successful."

Wigan have lost eight of their last nine games, are bottom of League One and on Sunday were knocked out of the FA Cup by National League North's bottom side Chorley.