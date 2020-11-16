Can you name the players from the Euro 2008 final?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hard to believe this was twelve long years ago - but who played in the final?

With 11 major honours between them it doesn't get much bigger than Spain v Germany.

The giants meet on Tuesday night in the Nations League, but 12 years ago there was a more pivotal clash between them.

How many of the players who featured in the final of Euro 2008 - which Spain won 1-0 - can you recall?

Have a go below...