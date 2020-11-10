Last updated on .From the section Football

Messages of support for Maradona - such as this, which reads 'I will always be with you, dear Diego Arman' - were left outside the hospital

Argentina legend Diego Maradona will be discharged from hospital on Wednesday and taken to a recovery clinic to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Maradona, who led his country to World Cup triumph in 1986, had a successful operation for possible bleeding on his brain earlier in November.

However, withdrawal symptoms kept him in hospital for longer.

"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid," his lawyer, Matias Morla, said.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in Buenos Aires last week with anaemia and dehydration.

Only a few close friends will be allowed to visit the 60-year-old at the rehabilitation clinic.

"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life," his lawyer added.