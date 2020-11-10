Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend's 6-1 defeat was their heaviest ever against Essex rivals Colchester

Southend fans locked the team coach out of their ground when the squad returned from Tuesday's 6-1 Papa John's Trophy loss at Colchester, BBC Essex reports.

Supporters padlocked the Roots Hall gates to show displeasure at a 16th game without victory for the Shrimpers.

Mark Molesley's side are bottom of League Two with two points in 11 games and remain under a transfer embargo.

"I understand and share your hurt and frustrations at the moment," said Molesley in an open letter to fans. external-link

"I can assure you we are working tirelessly to turn our fortunes.

"Now more than ever we must remain united in these times of hardship and use these struggles to develop our strength."

Southend were relegated from League One last season, and chairman Ron Martin said some of the players "do not work hard enough" after their FA Cup defeat by National League side Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Last month the club settled tax debts worth £493,931, with a winding-up petition dismissed in the High Court.