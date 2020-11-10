Last updated on .From the section Southend

Sam Hart made four League One appearances for Shrewsbury last season

Southend United have re-signed former Blackburn Rovers left-back Sam Hart on a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Shrimpers, making 18 appearances.

Hart joined League One club Shrewsbury on loan in January but had his spell cut short by the coronavirus lockdown, and was released by Rovers this summer.

"I've got a lot of fond memories being here and hopefully we can create something special again," he said.

Southend are bottom of League Two, with fans locking the team coach out of their ground when the squad returned from Tuesday's 6-1 Papa John's Trophy loss at Colchester.

