International Friendlies
RomaniaRomania5BelarusBelarus3

Romania v Belarus

Line-ups

Romania

  • 16Lazar
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 4MitreaBooked at 75mins
  • 3ToscaSubstituted forCristeaat 45'minutes
  • 13MogosSubstituted forCretuat 70'minutes
  • 18MarinSubstituted forBicfalviat 70'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 8Nistor
  • 11Ganea
  • 20ManSubstituted forBalutaat 57'minutes
  • 9PuscasSubstituted forAlibecat 58'minutes
  • 19TanaseSubstituted forMaximat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Balgradean
  • 2Cretu
  • 6Cristea
  • 7Alibec
  • 10Maxim
  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 14Albu
  • 15Tiru
  • 17Bicfalvi
  • 21Manea
  • 22Malino Paulino
  • 23Baluta

Belarus

  • 16Chichkan
  • 5Polyakov
  • 4NaumovBooked at 19minsSubstituted forYuzepchukat 45'minutes
  • 21Bordachev
  • 2Pechenin
  • 9NgomeSubstituted forStasevichat 62'minutes
  • 18MaevskiSubstituted forYablonskiat 62'minutes
  • 8KhachaturyanSubstituted forKlimovichat 70'minutes
  • 10BakharBooked at 90mins
  • 23Kendysh
  • 7LaptevSubstituted forSkavyshat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pavlovets
  • 6Begunov
  • 11Skavysh
  • 12Khatkevich
  • 14Yablonski
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 17Klimovich
  • 20Sachivko
  • 22Stasevich
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Romania 5, Belarus 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Romania 5, Belarus 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 3. Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirill Pechenin.

  4. Booking

    Ivan Bakhar (Belarus) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evgeni Yablonski (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 2. Ivan Bakhar (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich.

  7. Booking

    Bogdan Mitrea (Romania) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Eric Bicfalvi (Romania) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Eric Bicfalvi replaces Razvan Marin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Valentin Cretu replaces Vasile Mogos.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Vladislav Klimovich replaces Andrey Khachaturyan.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 1. Jury Kendysh (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Igor Stasevich replaces Afrid Max Ebong Ngome.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Evgeni Yablonski replaces Ivan Maevski.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Maksim Skavysh replaces Denis Laptev.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Denis Alibec replaces George Puscas.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Maxim replaces Florin Tanase.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Mihail Baluta replaces Dennis Man.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 0. Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Iulian Cristea replaces Alin Tosca.

