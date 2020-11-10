Romania v Belarus

Match ends, Romania 5, Belarus 3.
Line-ups
Romania
- 16Lazar
- 5Nedelcearu
- 4MitreaBooked at 75mins
- 3ToscaSubstituted forCristeaat 45'minutes
- 13MogosSubstituted forCretuat 70'minutes
- 18MarinSubstituted forBicfalviat 70'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 8Nistor
- 11Ganea
- 20ManSubstituted forBalutaat 57'minutes
- 9PuscasSubstituted forAlibecat 58'minutes
- 19TanaseSubstituted forMaximat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Balgradean
- 2Cretu
- 6Cristea
- 7Alibec
- 10Maxim
- 12Tatarusanu
- 14Albu
- 15Tiru
- 17Bicfalvi
- 21Manea
- 22Malino Paulino
- 23Baluta
Belarus
- 16Chichkan
- 5Polyakov
- 4NaumovBooked at 19minsSubstituted forYuzepchukat 45'minutes
- 21Bordachev
- 2Pechenin
- 9NgomeSubstituted forStasevichat 62'minutes
- 18MaevskiSubstituted forYablonskiat 62'minutes
- 8KhachaturyanSubstituted forKlimovichat 70'minutes
- 10BakharBooked at 90mins
- 23Kendysh
- 7LaptevSubstituted forSkavyshat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pavlovets
- 6Begunov
- 11Skavysh
- 12Khatkevich
- 14Yablonski
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 17Klimovich
- 20Sachivko
- 22Stasevich
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Romania 5, Belarus 3.
Goal!
Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 3. Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirill Pechenin.
Booking
Ivan Bakhar (Belarus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Evgeni Yablonski (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 2. Ivan Bakhar (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich.
Booking
Bogdan Mitrea (Romania) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Eric Bicfalvi (Romania) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Eric Bicfalvi replaces Razvan Marin.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Valentin Cretu replaces Vasile Mogos.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Vladislav Klimovich replaces Andrey Khachaturyan.
Goal!
Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 1. Jury Kendysh (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Igor Stasevich replaces Afrid Max Ebong Ngome.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Evgeni Yablonski replaces Ivan Maevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Maksim Skavysh replaces Denis Laptev.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Denis Alibec replaces George Puscas.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Maxim replaces Florin Tanase.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Alexandru Mihail Baluta replaces Dennis Man.
Goal!
Goal! Romania 5, Belarus 0. Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Iulian Cristea replaces Alin Tosca.