International Friendlies
BulgariaBulgaria3GibraltarGibraltar0

Bulgaria v Gibraltar

Line-ups

Bulgaria

  • 1Lukov
  • 2PopovSubstituted forNikolaev Popovat 78'minutes
  • 15Georgiev Bozhikov
  • 4Antov
  • 6GusmaoSubstituted forVelkovskiat 66'minutes
  • 18IvanovSubstituted forKovachevat 65'minutes
  • 22Tsvetkov
  • 16Malinov
  • 17YomovSubstituted forDimitrovat 78'minutes
  • 7YankovSubstituted forKraevat 80'minutes
  • 20Iliev

Substitutes

  • 3Terziev
  • 5Dimitrov
  • 8Raynov
  • 9Delev
  • 10Kraev
  • 11Nikolaev Popov
  • 12Kovachev
  • 14Karagaren
  • 19Velkovski
  • 21Dimitrov
  • 23Karadzhov

Gibraltar

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Jolley
  • 14ChipolinaSubstituted forSergeantat 45'minutes
  • 6WisemanSubstituted forAnnesleyat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 16MouelhiSubstituted forMascarenhas-Oliveroat 45'minutes
  • 18Pons
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forBarry Coombesat 50'minutes
  • 22TorrillaSubstituted forCasciaroat 50'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 15Barnett
  • 8Badr HassanSubstituted forStycheat 50'minutes
  • 3Ronan

Substitutes

  • 4Sergeant
  • 5Annesley
  • 7Casciaro
  • 9Styche
  • 11Casciaro
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 13Robba
  • 17Vinet
  • 19De Barr
  • 20Priestley
  • 21Barry Coombes
  • 23Coleing
Referee:
Sebastian Coltescu

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.

  3. Booking

    Kyle Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Bozhidar Kraev replaces Dominik Yankov.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Viktor Nikolaev Popov replaces Strahil Popov.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Zdravko Dimitrov replaces Georgi Yomov.

  7. Booking

    Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Dimitar Velkovski replaces Cicinho.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria. Svetoslav Kovachev replaces Galin Ivanov.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Kyle Casciaro replaces Graeme Torrilla.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. James Timothy Barry Coombes replaces Liam Walker.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Mohamed Badr Hassan.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. John Iain Stephen Sergeant replaces Roy Alan Chipolina.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero replaces Aymen Mouelhi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Louie John Annesley replaces Scott Nigel Kenneth Wiseman.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0. Dimitar Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgi Yomov.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria 2, Gibraltar 0. Georgi Yomov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Strahil Popov.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria 1, Gibraltar 0. Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitar Iliev.

