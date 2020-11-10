Bulgaria v Gibraltar

Match ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
- 1Lukov
- 2PopovSubstituted forNikolaev Popovat 78'minutes
- 15Georgiev Bozhikov
- 4Antov
- 6GusmaoSubstituted forVelkovskiat 66'minutes
- 18IvanovSubstituted forKovachevat 65'minutes
- 22Tsvetkov
- 16Malinov
- 17YomovSubstituted forDimitrovat 78'minutes
- 7YankovSubstituted forKraevat 80'minutes
- 20Iliev
Substitutes
- 3Terziev
- 5Dimitrov
- 8Raynov
- 9Delev
- 10Kraev
- 11Nikolaev Popov
- 12Kovachev
- 14Karagaren
- 19Velkovski
- 21Dimitrov
- 23Karadzhov
Gibraltar
- 1Goldwin
- 2Jolley
- 14ChipolinaSubstituted forSergeantat 45'minutes
- 6WisemanSubstituted forAnnesleyat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 16MouelhiSubstituted forMascarenhas-Oliveroat 45'minutes
- 18Pons
- 10WalkerSubstituted forBarry Coombesat 50'minutes
- 22TorrillaSubstituted forCasciaroat 50'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 15Barnett
- 8Badr HassanSubstituted forStycheat 50'minutes
- 3Ronan
Substitutes
- 4Sergeant
- 5Annesley
- 7Casciaro
- 9Styche
- 11Casciaro
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 13Robba
- 17Vinet
- 19De Barr
- 20Priestley
- 21Barry Coombes
- 23Coleing
- Referee:
- Sebastian Coltescu
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Booking
Kyle Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Bozhidar Kraev replaces Dominik Yankov.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Viktor Nikolaev Popov replaces Strahil Popov.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Zdravko Dimitrov replaces Georgi Yomov.
Booking
Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Dimitar Velkovski replaces Cicinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Svetoslav Kovachev replaces Galin Ivanov.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Kyle Casciaro replaces Graeme Torrilla.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. James Timothy Barry Coombes replaces Liam Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Mohamed Badr Hassan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. John Iain Stephen Sergeant replaces Roy Alan Chipolina.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero replaces Aymen Mouelhi.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Louie John Annesley replaces Scott Nigel Kenneth Wiseman.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0. Dimitar Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgi Yomov.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 2, Gibraltar 0. Georgi Yomov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Strahil Popov.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Gibraltar 0. Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitar Iliev.