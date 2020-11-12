Last updated on .From the section England

Jude Bellingham moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Jude Bellingham has become England's third-youngest senior international after making a substitute appearance in the 3-0 win against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The 17-year-old midfielder came on in the 73rd minute after being called into the England squad for the first time on Tuesday.

As Bellingham now dreams of a long and successful international career, can you name the top 20 youngest England debutants since World War Two?

They are listed in order of youngest first and we have already given you a head start - Bellingham is included in the list. You have five minutes, good luck.