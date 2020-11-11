Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has likened the national side's long wait for a major tournament to Liverpool's wait for a Premier League title, which he helped end last season (Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers are waiting for three Court of Appeal judges to rule on the latest part of the club's long-running legal battle with businessman Mike Ashley (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Andrew Gutman's Celtic future has been thrown into doubt - with the defender in talks about a move to FC Cincinnati (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has urged the football team to give the country a lift by winning the Serbia tie (Scotsman) external-link .

It has emerged Dundee United use a 17-year-old scout based in India after his profile appeared on the new version of the Football Manager video game (Courier) external-link .

Psychic Uri Geller has claimed he'll be sending positive energy to Scotland for their Euro 2020 play-off final with Serbia - two decades after he alleged to have caused Gary McAllister's penalty miss at Euro 96 (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Serbia's Dusan Tadic says he will watch the film Gladiator to motivate himself for the clash with Scotland (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Scottish Daily Mail