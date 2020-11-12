Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Toni-Leigh Finnegan's long-range strike made it 3-2 in the closing minutes at Solitude

Linfield edged out 10-player Cliftonville in a five-goal thriller at Solitude with most of the action coming in the closing stages.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan's penalty put Reds in front but they had Megan Weatherall sent-off just before the hour mark.

Ebony Lecky struck twice for Linfield, either side of Katie Dickson's header, as the champions moved 3-1 ahead.

Finnegan completed her double in a late Reds rally but Linfield secured the win to move three points off the top.

Cliftonville took a deserved early lead through Finnegan's spot-kick after Kerry Taggart was felled by Blues goalkeeper Nicole Adams.

The visiting goalkeeper came worse off in the challenge and was eventually replaced by Kathryn McConnell.

Linfield began to dominate in the second half and capitalised after Weatherall picked up her second yellow card.

Ashley Hutton's long-range effort struck the post for the Blues before Leckey netted the equaliser.

The result leaves Linfield in third place while the Reds are down in fifth and three points above bottom side Derry City.