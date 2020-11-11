Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Magdalena Eriksson joined Chelsea in 2017 from Linkopings in Sweden

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson has extended her contract with the Women's Super League champions until 2023.

Sweden international Eriksson, 27, has been with the Blues since 2017 and led them to a domestic double in her first season as skipper last year.

"It means everything to me to be at this club, there is nowhere else in the world I would rather be," she said.

"Getting the armband last year has developed me as a person and a footballer a lot."