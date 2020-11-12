Last updated on .From the section Football

Greg Clarke became Football Association chairman in August 2016

Former Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has stood down as vice-president of Fifa.

Clarke left his job as head of the FA on Tuesday after using "unacceptable" language when referring to black players.

He had intended to continue in his position as Uefa's representative on the Fifa Council but has now resigned.

The decision comes after a phone call between Clarke and Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Clarke used an offensive term in reference to black players when he appeared in front of a UK government select committee.

He was also criticised for comments he made referring to gay players making a "life choice", the different career choices of people from black and Asian communities, and a coach telling him young female players did not like having the ball hit hard at them.

Clarke was elected as a vice-president of football's world governing body in February 2019.

On Wednesday he told BBC Sport he would stay on in that role until March 2021 at the request of Ceferin, in order to protect the European governing body's voting rights until then.

However, following a further call with Ceferin, he has now resigned.

Uefa will appoint an interim replacement, likely to be from the home nations, to attend Fifa's next meeting before naming a full-time replacement in March.