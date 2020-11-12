Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley drew 0-0 at Brighton in their most recent Premier League game

Burnley have confirmed they remain in talks about a potential takeover.

The Premier League club were subject to a £200m takeover bid from Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and lawyer Chris Farnell last month.

American sports investment firm ALK Capital has also been linked with a takeover.

The club assured fans its future "remains the primary concern" and said any investment needed to support its "long-term sustainability".

"Regarding various comments in the media, Burnley football club confirms that the club's ownership remain in discussions with interested parties regarding future investment in the club," the club said.

"In full respect of ongoing processes, the club will not be providing any further commentary on this matter until those discussions have reached a conclusion."

The Clarets are 19th in the Premier League with just two points from seven games.

Manager Sean Dyche has voiced frustrations at the failure to add to his squad.

His only signing this summer was Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens, while Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Jeff Hendrick were all released when their contracts expired in June.