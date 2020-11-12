Last updated on .From the section Newport

Mike Flynn Flynn has been in permanent charge of Newport County since May 2017

Newport County boss Mike Flynn has been named the League Two manager of the month for October.

County are top of the table after winning six of their seven games in October, including five in a row.

Flynn previously won the award in September 2018 and April 2019.

Middlesbrough's former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is the Championship manager of the month, with Peterborough's Grant McCann winning the League One award.