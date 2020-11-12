Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Paul Lambert's Ipswich are second in League One

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been fined £1,750 for comments made in a post-match interview after their League One loss at Lincoln last month.

Lambert admitted a Football Association improper conduct charge relating to comments about referee Kevin Johnson.

The official awarded a penalty against Ipswich which saw them lose 1-0 at Sincil Bank on 24 October.

"I've sent my apologises to the referee for any offence my comments may have caused," Lambert said. external-link

"My comments were aimed at his judgment calls during the game and not his integrity as a referee."

The FA said Lambert's comments were "personally offensive and bring the game into disrepute".

Last week Ipswich and Lincoln were fined for a melee in the 94th minute of the game, while Lambert was given a one-match touchline ban and £1,000 fine for "abusive and insulting" language at a match official during the match.