Tony Pulis took over at Middlesbrough in December 2017

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis as their new manager.

Pulis, 62, who guided Stoke to the Premier League in 2008, has been out of work since leaving Boro in May 2019.

Garry Monk, 41, was sacked by the Owls on Monday after 14 months in charge, with the Championship side next to bottom of the table.

Wednesday moved off the bottom on Saturday after a goalless draw at home to Millwall.

They were deducted 12 points in July for breaching spending rules, but the penalty was reduced to six earlier this month.

Welshman Pulis has managed nine teams across the top four divisions in England in a 28-year managerial career.

He is the fifth person to take charge at Hillsborough since the summer of 2015, but detrails of his contract with Wednesday have not been disclosed by the club.