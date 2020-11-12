Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Kieran Sadlier moved to Rotherham from Doncaster Rovers in the summer and has scored once in seven appearances

Rotherham United winger Kieran Sadlier has been ruled out for three months with an ankle ligament injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt during the first half of his side's win over Preston North End on Saturday and will not feature again in 2020.

The Millers are unsure if Sadlier will need surgery on the injury, which was diagnosed after a scan this week.

He joins Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson and Shaun MacDonald who are all long-term injury absentees.