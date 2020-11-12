Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings required minor surgery on a knee injury in November

Premier League players appear to be sustaining injuries at a higher rate this season and many managers are concerned.

What is behind the increase in injuries? Which sides are particularly suffering? And what do managers want done?

Why are there more injuries this season?

According to Premier Injuries, external-link who compile a database of injuries in the top flight, there have been 103 muscle injuries in total over the first eight matchdays of this Premier League season, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year.

The lack of a normal pre-season this year and a packed fixtures schedule are both factors behind the rise in injuries, says former Arsenal and England physio Gary Lewin.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "If you're not fully recovered from your previous game then fatigue will set in and muscle injuries will go up, because if you have tired muscles and you load them again, they are going to break."

There were seven weeks between the 2019-20 Premier League season ending and the 2020-21 campaign starting, compared to 12 as originally planned, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs involved in European competition had fixtures during that time, while there were also international matches.

There will be no winter break this year and the campaign will be five weeks shorter than a standard season because of the late end to 2019-20 and the rescheduled European Championship, starting on 11 June.

It means there are more midweek fixtures this year and weekend games are spread across Friday to Monday because of broadcast selections.

Who are the key players out?

Liverpool: Defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are expected to miss a significant part of this season after both had surgery on knee injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of England's upcoming fixtures with a calf injury, while the defending champions have also been without Fabinho because of a hamstring problem.

Manchester City: Striker Sergio Aguero is coming back from a leg muscle injury, while defender Nathan Ake sustained a hamstring injury five minutes into the Netherlands' 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on Wednesday.

Manchester United: Defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal: Defensive midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's upcoming international fixtures with a thigh injury.

Chelsea: Forward Christian Pulisic has started only two Premier League matches this season and pulled out of the USA squad to continue rehabilitating his hamstring injury.

Southampton: Striker Danny Ings, who has scored five goals in seven games so far, will be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Leicester: Currently without defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo and midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey.

Number of injuries by Premier League club (as of 12 November) Arsenal 5 Liverpool 6 Aston Villa 4 Man City 4 Brighton 6 Man Utd 7 Burnley 4 Newcastle 6 Chelsea 5 Sheffield United 4 Crystal Palace 7 Southampton 6 Everton 2 Spurs 4 Fulham 4 West Brom 5 Leeds 6 West Ham 3 Leicester 6 Wolves 2 Source: Premierinjuries.com

What have managers said?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola both said the Premier League should change its fixture scheduling following their sides' 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was angry about his side facing Everton in Saturday's early kick-off after arriving back from Champions League duty in Turkey on Thursday morning.

Klopp and Guardiola have led calls to reintroduce five substitutes in a bid to curb injuries, citing a study that shows a rise in muscles injuries external-link this season, with Solskjaer and Chelsea's Frank Lampard also in support.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he had changed his mind after initially backing the return to three substitutes.

However, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes the Premier League should stick to allowing three substitutes only.

Will five subs return?

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says a return to five substitutes per team in matches is unlikely.

He said clubs have twice rejected the move, with the proposal needing a minimum of 14 clubs to support it for the rule to be changed.

BBC Sport understands that, on the last occasion, 11 clubs were in favour, while other members feel the five substitutes allowance unfairly benefits major clubs.

The rule was brought in when the 2019-20 season restarted in June to protect player welfare and world governing body Fifa allowed its continued use this season.

The Premier League is the only major competition in Europe to return to three subs.

Would they actually use five subs?

Usage of all three subs in PL games Club Pl 3 subs Club Pl 3 subs Arsenal 8 8 Fulham 8 6 Newcastle 8 8 Leeds 8 6 Spurs 8 8 Liverpool 8 6 West Brom 8 8 West Ham 8 6 Wolves 8 8 Crystal Palace 8 5 Man Utd 7 7 Sheffield United 8 5 Everton 8 7 Southampton 8 4 Leicester 8 7 Aston Villa 7 2 Brighton 8 6 Man City 7 2 Chelsea 8 6 Burnley 7 0 Source: Opta

Only six sides - Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Spurs, West Brom and Wolves - have used all three of their available substitutes in every Premier League game they have played so far this season.

Burnley have not used all three substitutes in any of their seven matches to date.

Teams are still allowed to use up to five substitutes in European competition.

In the Champions League this season, Liverpool have used five substitutes in all three of their group games, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have used all five in two matches.

Chelsea used four substitutes against Sevilla, while City and United used three against Porto and Paris St-Germain respectively.

In the Europa League, Spurs have used five substitutes in all three games, Leicester have used all five in two matches and four in one and Arsenal have twice used four substitutes and all five in one match.