Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton striker Valerie Gauvin is likely to be out until at least Christmas with a muscle injury.

France international Gauvin, 24, joined in August on a three-year deal and has scored three goals in five WSL games.

She also scored in the Women's FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City at Wembley earlier this month.

"I don't think we'll see Valerie before Christmas, which is a shame," Everton boss Willie Kirk said. "She's picked up a muscle injury we need to look after."

Everton, three points behind WSL leaders Manchester United, host Reading on Saturday.