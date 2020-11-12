Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 9
Wales U21Wales U2117:00Moldova U21Moldova U21
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wales U21 v Moldova U21 (Fri)

Wales U21 v Moldova U21 (Fri)

Regan Poole
Regan Poole made his only senior appearance for Manchester United in a Europa League tie

Captain Regan Poole is among a number of players who will end their Wales Under-21s careers as they complete their Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Wales, who face Moldova and Germany, can no longer qualify for the finals.

Poole along with Cameron Coxe, Mo Touray, Mark Harris, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen and Aaron Lewis will are involved for the last time.

"I've had some amazing memories," Poole said ahead of Friday's game against Moldova in Wrexham.

"I made my debut when I was 17 so I've been with the Under-21s quite a while and I've racked up a few caps.

"There's some great memories and some lows as well, but every time you put on the jersey it's always nice.

"It's an amazing feeling and it doesn't get better than that. I'm playing in League One now and it's a lot different to international football."

MK Dons' Poole, who started his professional career at Newport County before a short spell with Manchester United, has won 21 caps for the Under-21 side since making his debut in 2016.

After taking on Moldova at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium Paul Bodin's side travel to Braunschweig to face Germany on Tuesday, 17 November with the Germans currently second in the group, trailing Belgium by a point while Wales are fourth.

"We've had a tough group and in previous years we've come a lot closer," Poole added.

"Obviously this one has been a little bit frustrating at times."

Top Stories